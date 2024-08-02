Pindula|Search Pindula
Mazda cx5 2017 model

MAZDA CX5 2017* 2.5L SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY 17 inch Alloy Wheels All wheel drive (drivetrain option) Push to start button Stability and traction button Transmission 6 Speed Automatic Dual-zone automatic climate control Audio Monitor 7-inch touchscreen Bluetooth wireless connectivity Cruise Control (option) Mazda radar cruise control with Stop and Go function Heated steering wheel Audio control on steering wheel Remote Keyless Entry Tlit and telescopic steering wheel 2 USB port and auxiliary audio input Automatic Headlights (option) High-beam control system LED headlights Anti-Lock Brakes 4-wheel ABS Forward collision warning Distance Recognition Support System Driver Assistance Lane departure warning system *Gweru*
$23000
