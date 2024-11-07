Mazda CX5 2017 model

*MAZDA CX5 2017*
2.5L SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY
17 inch Alloy Wheels
All wheel drive (drivetrain option)
Push to start button
Stability and traction button
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Audio Monitor 7-inch touchscreen
Bluetooth wireless connectivity
Cruise Control (option)
Mazda radar cruise control with Stop and Go function
Heated steering wheel
Audio control on steering wheel
Remote Keyless Entry
Tlit and telescopic steering wheel
2 USB port and auxiliary audio input
Automatic Headlights (option)
High-beam control system
LED headlights
Anti-Lock Brakes 4-wheel ABS
Forward collision warning
Distance Recognition Support System
Driver Assistance
Lane departure warning system
*Gweru*