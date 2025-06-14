Men & Ladies Skin Jeans

Men's and women's jeans bale at US $300

TRUSTWORTH BALES 🩳👗👙👕👖👔🩱👗🥿👒👞👟

WE SELL QUALITY SEALED BALES AT AFFORDABLE PRICES.OUR AIM TO CUSTOMERS IS PROFIT MAXIMIZATION SO WE CAN DEAL TOGETHER IN THE LONG RUN

https://chat.whatsapp.com/FaW3GoWW6uaHbCR9lLVuUq

Click link for WhatsApp Inbox👉 : http://wa.me/263783405393?text=hi

Basa redu tinohodhesa mukaka wemabhero,mabhero emhando yepamusoro nemutengo wakaisvonaka.We have quality and tinotengesa maNumber 1 only.We have a good reputation and customer yatatanga kudealer nayoo todealer in the longrun because of customer loyalty.

SERVICES WE OFFER

FREE DELIVERY🚗🚗all over the nation.Wherever you are bhero rako rinosvika.

REE ADVICES🆓 to customers who are willing to start BHERO business

Mabhero edu anobva Mozambique ,Zambia,Malawi,Australlia & America

QUALITY IS IN OUR DNA😊

*FOR ENQUIRES CALL/APP 0713249190/0783405393

WhatsApp Inbox : http://wa.me/263783405393?text=hi

*To join our group

https://chat.whatsapp.com/FaW3GoWW6uaHbCR9lLVuUq