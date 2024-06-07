Mt Pleasant House

🏘️Mt Pleasant Heights Phase 2' 4 bed house for sale ✅Price: USD 200 000 ✅Stand size: 1 800sqm Mt Pleasant Heights Phase 2. Walled and gated, this property offers the following features: -1800m2 -double lock up garage, tiled with lazyman doors -access to kitchen, neatly tiled with both floor and wall tiles -fitted electric stove -open plan dining with double lounge spaces, bar area -plenty of natural lighting through both lounges and plenty of spacious living space granting access to neatly manicured gardens. -1st bedroom, tiled with BICs and ensuite -2nd and 3rd bedrooms both tiled with BICs and elegant curtain rods -sharing common bathroom/with shower cubicle/wc/whb - small spare bedroom -Master bedroom offers a spacious walk in cliset with plenty of spacious living space and natural lighting walking out into a massive neatly manicured back yard. -corner tub,shower cubicle, wc,whb with full wall tiles. Extras: Neatly paved driveway Borehole 5000 litre tank fowl run 2 roomed cabin gardening space integrat…
