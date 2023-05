*NGO PROJECT MANAGEMENT, MONITORING AND EVALUATION MASTERCLASS*

*THE TOPICS INCLUDE:*

_*◇ OVERVIEW*_

_*◇ PROJECT - INTRODUCTION AND CHARACTERISTICS*_

_*◇ INTRODUCTION TO PROJECT MANAGEMENT*_

_*◇ ROLE OF PROJECT MANAGERS*_

_*◇ PROJECT LIFECYCLE*_

_*◇ PROJECT DEVELOPMENT, INITIATION AND PLANNING AND EXECUTION*_

_*◇ IDEATION, DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION*_

_*◇ MONITORING AND EVALUATION*_

_*◇ CONSTRAINTS, SUCCESS AND MEASURING SUCCESS*_

_*◇ TEAM BUILDING*_

_*◇ ROLE AND FUNCTION OF AN ORGANIZATION IN PROJECTS AND MANAGEMENT*_

ETC..

*PLATFORM:* WHATSAPP

*DURATION:* 4 WEEKS

*COMMENCING:* ACTIVE

*REGISTRATION FEE: $10 (inclusive of participation and certificate)*

*LEARNING STRUCTURE INVOLVES:*

*1. NOTES AND ILLUSTRATIONS*

*2. STUDY MATERIALS (IMAGES, VOICE NOTES AND VIDEO CLIPS)*

*3. GROUP DISCUSSIONS*

*4. CASE STUDIES*