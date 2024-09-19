Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

Recording Studio

Recording Studio
$20
In Stock
Make Order

Cash on Delivery

*Emortal Records*🎧🎵 🟨 *Offers the following services👇* *🌀Music Recordings.Adverts.Voice Overs,Jingles,Dubs* *🌀To those who want personal riddimz/beats/movie effects/Sounds* Look no further im here for you *🎥 Affordable Video Shootings* *🌀Mixtapes for artist* *🌀How to make beats/riddimz. I'm also a good teacher* *🌀Riddims without a tag* *📲Don't hesitate to call or app me on* *👨🏽‍💻Standard(Mr Maney)* 🪀+263779690581 ☎️+263715969443 📟 email:anywaymajuru7@gmail.com 📡Facebook Page; Emortal Records Zimbabwe
Make Order

Reviews

Reviews (0)

Related Products

Feedback