Pindula
Account
HomeMarketItel

S23+ (2 phones)

128GB
8GB
5000 mAh
50MP
S23+ (2 phones)
$328
In Stock
Make Order

Cash on Delivery

Zero Deposit Credit Options

Civil servants and pensioners in Zimbabwe only.

Delivery throughout Zimbabwe

$0 /mo3 months
Apply for 3 months
$0 /mo6 months
Apply for 6 months

Buy 2 itel S23+ phones at once

Full Specifications

  • Storage Memory128GB
  • RAM8GB
  • Extended RAM8GB
  • Battery Size5000 mAh
  • Fast Charge18W
  • Network4G LTE - 3G - 2G
  • Back Camera50MP
  • Selfie Front Camera5MP
  • ProcessorUnisoc Tiger T606, Octa-core
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13
  • Display6.8
  • ModelS23 Plus
  • Release Date2023

To Compare S23+ (2 phones) with other products

Browse

Make Order

Reviews

Reviews (0)

Related Products

Chat on WhatsApp
Feedback