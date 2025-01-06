Buy 2 itel S23+ phones at once
S23+ (2 phones)
128GB
8GB
5000 mAh
50MP
$328
In Stock
Full Specifications
- ➤ Storage Memory128GB
- ➤ RAM8GB
- ➤ Extended RAM8GB
- ➤ Battery Size5000 mAh
- ➤ Fast Charge18W
- ➤ Network4G LTE - 3G - 2G
- ➤ Back Camera50MP
- ➤ Selfie Front Camera5MP
- ➤ ProcessorUnisoc Tiger T606, Octa-core
- ➤ Operating SystemAndroid 13
- ➤ Display6.8
- ➤ ModelS23 Plus
- ➤ Release Date2023