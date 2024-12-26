Sample Free of 49851-31-2/WA:+86 19831381159

Hello, this is Iris from Hoyan Pharmaceutical (Wuhan) Co., Ltd. We can supply many kinds of raw materials and pharmaceuticaintermediates. For long-term cooperation, we can give you a big discount. My whatsapp is+86 19831381159 and my email is sales2@whhoyan.com. I hope I have chance to communicate with you on whatsapp or email.

CAS: 49851-31-2

MF: C11H13BrO

MW: 241.12432

EINECS: 100-201-4

2-BROMO-1-PHENYL-PENTAN-1-ONE Chemical Properties

Boiling point：94-96 °C(Press: 0.25 Torr)

Density：1.310±0.06 g/cm3(Predicted)

We have special transportation to ensure get your hand safety, (FedEx/EMS/UPS/DHL/TNT), and the express will clear custom. Also we can give it to your forwarder, if you have good way to delivery. Welcome to your inquiry!