Samsaung Galaxy A03 Core

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is an entry level smartphone with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. The rear camera is 8MP, and the front camera is 5MP. The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery.

Specifications

  • Fast ChargeNo
  • ProcessorUnisoc SC9863A (28nm), Octa-core
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11 (Go edition)
  • Release DateNovember 2021
  • Selfie Front Camera5 Megapixels
  • Back Camera8 Megapixels
  • Display6.5 inches
  • Network4G LTE - 3G - 2G
  • Battery Size5000 mAh
  • RAM2GB
  • Storage Memory32GB
  • ModelGalaxy A03 Core
