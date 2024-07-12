Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is an entry level smartphone with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. The rear camera is 8MP, and the front camera is 5MP. The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery.
Samsaung Galaxy A03 Core
$94
Specifications
- ➤ Fast ChargeNo
- ➤ ProcessorUnisoc SC9863A (28nm), Octa-core
- ➤ Operating SystemAndroid 11 (Go edition)
- ➤ Release DateNovember 2021
- ➤ Selfie Front Camera5 Megapixels
- ➤ Back Camera8 Megapixels
- ➤ Display6.5 inches
- ➤ Network4G LTE - 3G - 2G
- ➤ Battery Size5000 mAh
- ➤ RAM2GB
- ➤ Storage Memory32GB
- ➤ ModelGalaxy A03 Core