Samsung A33 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is a powerful and versatile smartphone that offers a great value for money. It has a sleek and stylish design, a powerful processor, and a long-lasting battery. The A33 5G also features a stunning 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, a quad-camera system with a 48MP main sensor, and a 5000mAh battery.

Features:

  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Display: 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display
  • Rear camera: 48MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor, 2MP macro sensor, 2MP depth sensor
  • Front camera: 13MP sensor
  • Processor: 5nm octa-core processor
  • Operating system:Android 12

Benefits:

  • Enjoy a smooth and responsive experience with the powerful 5nm octa-core processor
  • Immerse yourself in your favorite content with the stunning 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display
  • Capture stunning photos and videos with the quad-camera system
  • Stay connected all day long with the long-lasting 5000mAh battery
  • Protect your phone from water and dust with IP67 water and dust resistance
  • Enjoy the latest Android 12 operating system with Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
$290
