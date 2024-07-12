The Samsung Galaxy A04 with 64GB storage has a 5000mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. It has a 50MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. It is a budget-friendly smartphone that is good for basic tasks such as browsing the web, checking emails, and using social media.
Samsung Galaxy A04
$114
Specifications
- ➤ Fast ChargeNo
- ➤ ProcessorOcta-core (4x2.3 GHz & 4x1.8 GHz)
- ➤ Operating SystemAndroid 12
- ➤ Release DateAugust 2022
- ➤ Selfie Front Camera5 Megapixels
- ➤ Back Camera50 Megapixels
- ➤ Display6.5 inches
- ➤ Network3G - 2G
- ➤ Battery Size200 mAh
- ➤ RAM4GB
- ➤ Storage Memory64GB
- ➤ ModelGalaxy A04