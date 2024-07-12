Pindula|Search Pindula
The Samsung Galaxy A04 with 64GB storage has a 5000mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. It has a 50MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. It is a budget-friendly smartphone that is good for basic tasks such as browsing the web, checking emails, and using social media.

  • Fast ChargeNo
  • ProcessorOcta-core (4x2.3 GHz & 4x1.8 GHz)
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12
  • Release DateAugust 2022
  • Selfie Front Camera5 Megapixels
  • Back Camera50 Megapixels
  • Display6.5 inches
  • Network3G - 2G
  • Battery Size200 mAh
  • RAM4GB
  • Storage Memory64GB
  • ModelGalaxy A04
