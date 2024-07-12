Samsung Galaxy A04e (64GB)

Pindula|Search Pindula
The Samsung Galaxy A04e has a 64GB internal storage capacity. It is powered by an octa-core processor and has 3GB of RAM. This means that the phone should be able to handle basic tasks such as browsing the web, checking emails, and using social media without any problems.

  • Fast ChargeNo
  • ProcessorMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12
  • Release DateOctober 2022
  • Selfie Front Camera5 Megapixels
  • Back Camera13 Megapixels
  • Display6.5 inches
  • Network4G LTE - 3G - 2G
  • Battery Size5000 mAh
  • RAM2GB
  • Storage Memory64GB
  • ModelGalaxy A04e
