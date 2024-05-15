Samsung Galaxy A14 (64GB, 4GB)

The Samsung Galaxy A14 is a powerful and affordable smartphone that offers a great balance of features and performance. It features a large 6.6-inch HD+ display, a quad-camera system with a 50MP main sensor, and a 5000mAh battery that provides all-day use.
The Galaxy A14 is powered by the Mediatek Helio G80 processor and 4GB of RAM, making it capable of handling even the most demanding tasks.
This phone runs on the latest Android 13 with One UI Core 5, which provides a clean and intuitive user experience.
Key Features:
- 5000mAh battery
- 64GB Memory Storage
- 4GB RAM
- 6.6-inch HD+ display
- Quad-camera with a 50 Megapixels main sensor
- Latest Android 13 with One UI Core 5
Benefits:
- Powerful performance with long battery life
- Great camera system at 50MP
- Affordable price
Specifications:
Display: 6.6-inch HD+ (1600 x 720) TFT LCD display
Processor: Mediatek Helio G80
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 64GB
Rear camera: 50MP main, 5MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, 2MP depth
Front camera: 13MP
Battery: 5000mAh
Operating system: Android 13 with One UI Core 5
Dimensions and weight: 165.3 x 76.5 x 9.1mm
Weight: 201g