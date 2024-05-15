Samsung Galaxy A14 (64GB, 4GB)

The Samsung Galaxy A14 is a powerful and affordable smartphone that offers a great balance of features and performance. It features a large 6.6-inch HD+ display, a quad-camera system with a 50MP main sensor, and a 5000mAh battery that provides all-day use.

The Galaxy A14 is powered by the Mediatek Helio G80 processor and 4GB of RAM, making it capable of handling even the most demanding tasks.

This phone runs on the latest Android 13 with One UI Core 5, which provides a clean and intuitive user experience.

Key Features:

5000mAh battery

64GB Memory Storage

4GB RAM

6.6-inch HD+ display

Quad-camera with a 50 Megapixels main sensor

Latest Android 13 with One UI Core 5

Benefits:

Powerful performance with long battery life

Great camera system at 50MP

Affordable price

Specifications:

Display: 6.6-inch HD+ (1600 x 720) TFT LCD display

Processor: Mediatek Helio G80

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Rear camera: 50MP main, 5MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, 2MP depth

Front camera: 13MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Operating system: Android 13 with One UI Core 5

Dimensions and weight: 165.3 x 76.5 x 9.1mm

Weight: 201g