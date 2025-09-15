Samsung Galaxy A15 (128GB, 4GB)

The Galaxy A15 is a budget-friendly smartphone offering a range of appealing features.

It boasts a large 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth visuals and vibrant colors. The phone is equipped with a versatile quad-camera system. It includes a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

While not a powerhouse, the Galaxy A15 handles everyday tasks adequately. It's powered by an octa-core processor and comes with different RAM and storage configurations, depending on the model.

The phone houses a substantial 5000mAh battery