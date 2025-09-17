Samsung Galaxy A25 5G (256GB, 8GB)

The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is a budget-friendly 5G smartphone that doesn't compromise on performance. Its powerful octa-core processor ensures smooth multitasking and app performance, even with demanding tasks. With ample 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, you can store all your photos, videos, and apps without worry. Capture stunning moments with the versatile triple camera system, featuring a 50MP main sensor. Experience the future of connectivity with blazing-fast 5G speeds for seamless browsing, streaming, and downloads.