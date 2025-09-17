HomeMarketPhones
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G (256GB. 8GB)

The Samsung Galaxy A35 delivers a balanced blend of performance and affordability. Its capable processor ensures smooth multitasking and app navigation, while the vibrant display brings your content to life. Capture clear photos with the versatile camera system, and enjoy extended usage thanks to the long-lasting battery. The Galaxy A35 proves you can get a well-rounded smartphone experience without overspending.

  • Storage Memory256GB
  • RAM8GB
  • Extended RAM-

