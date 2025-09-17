HomeMarketSamsung
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G (128GB, 8GB)

The Samsung Galaxy A55 is a successor to the popular A54. It brings a premium experience as a mid-ranger with a powerful Exynos 1480 processor ensuring seamless performance. With Android 14, the A55 combines the best of both Google and Samsung. The screen is a 6.6 inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate which is great for gaming and watching content.

Features & Specs

  • Storage Memory128GB
  • RAM12GB
  • Extended RAM-

