Samsung Galaxy F05 (64GB, 4GB)

Released globaly in September 2024, the F05 is the lowest priced phone in the Samsung range given its processor, the Helio G85. The only downside to this phoine is the limited storage and also lack of fingerprint sensor.Techzim recommended uses:

Elderly parents, grandparents

Primary school children

Temporary emergency smartphone (after theft, breaking of regular phone)

Second phone

I just want a phone that can do WhatsApp

Buying for worker you want to be able to reach: domestic workers, gardeners, mufudzi wemombe