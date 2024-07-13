The Samsung Galaxy F23 is mid-level phone with a 5000mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. It has a 48MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera.
Samsung Galaxy F23 (128GB, 4GB)
$209
Specifications
- ➤ Fast Charge25W
- ➤ ProcessorQualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G 5G (8 nm)
- ➤ Operating SystemAndroid 12
- ➤ Release DateJune 2022
- ➤ Selfie Front Camera8 Megapixels
- ➤ Back Camera50 Megapixels
- ➤ Display6.6 inches
- ➤ Network5G - 4G LTE - 3G - 2G
- ➤ Battery Size5000 mAh
- ➤ RAM4GB
- ➤ Storage Memory128GB
- ➤ ModelGalaxy F23