The Samsung Galaxy F23 is a mid-range smartphone that offers impressive features, including 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has a Qualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G processor. The main camera is a 50 Megapixel sensor, along with a 8-Megapixel ultrawide angle sensor and 2-Megapixel macro sensor.

The battery on the Galaxy F23 is 5000 mAh supporting 25W fast-charging.