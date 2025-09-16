The Samsung Galaxy M14 provides entry to mid level functionality on a good budget. Thies 64GB version of the smartphone still comes with a good 50MP rear cameras system, and 25W charging. Unlike other entry level Galaxy devices which have Mediatek processors, the M14 comes the Exynos 1330 one. While decent, this processor has not had a good reputation for smooth performance.
Samsung Galaxy M14 (64GB, 4GB)
Features & Specs
- ➤ Storage Memory64GB
- ➤ RAM4GB
- ➤ Extended RAM-