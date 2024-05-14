Samsung Galaxy M32

The Samsung M32 is a mid-range smartphone that has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The M32 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor and comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also has a microSD card slot for expandable storage.

The M32 has a quad-camera rear setup with a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing camera is a 13MP sensor. The M32 is powered by a 6000mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging.

The Samsung M32 runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top.

Here are some of the pros and cons of the Samsung M32:

Pros:

Large and vibrant display

Powerful performance

Long-lasting battery

Affordable price

More RAM and storage than the 4GB/64GB variant

Cons:

Plastic build

Somewhat slow fingerprint sensor

Overall, the Samsung M32 is a good value for the price. It has a large and vibrant display, powerful performance, and a long-lasting battery. The M32 is also affordable, making it a good option for budget-minded buyers.