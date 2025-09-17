Samsung Galaxy M55 5G (256GB, 8GB)

The Samsung Galaxy M55 delivers impressive performance with its Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and lag-free gaming. With 8GB RAM and 256GB storage (expandable to 1TB), you'll have ample space for apps, photos, and videos. Capture stunning memories with the versatile triple camera system, featuring a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. On the selfie from camera, you also get another 50MP lens.

The M55 offers a powerful combination of performance, storage, and camera capabilities for a seamless mobile experience.