Samsung Galaxy Tab A7lite

TRONIC TECH PHONES FOR SALE
FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN HARARE 🤩🤩🤩
CALL OR WHATSAPP 0773561055/0714022073
📍Century Mall Corner Julius Nyerere and Nelson Mandela shop M1-01 Upper floor
100% ORIGINAL BOXED PHONES......
24 MONTHS
Click this WhatsApp link below and it will directly put you in my WhatsApp inbox NB :NO DATA NEEDED HERE👇🏾
https://wa.me/263773561055?text=Hi%20I%20saw%20your%20post%20on%20phones
Click Below to View My Catalogue
https://wa.me/c/263773561055
Get M10 Earbuds/ Smart Bracelet/Smart Watch/ Pouch and Screen Guard For Free 🔥🤩