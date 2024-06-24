Sim Router (4G/LTE)

Pindula|Search Pindula
Huawei B315s - 936 LTE WiFi Router - *$45* Description The HUAWEI B315LTE is a wireless gateway that integrates LTE and high-speed Ethernet uplink access, which provides users with flexible and diversified data access and voice services. The frequency bands of the product are as follows. - LTE: Band 1/3/40/41 - FDD 2100 MHz/1800 MHz TDD 2300MHz/2600 MHz - UMTS: Band 1/8 2100 MHz/900 MHz - GSM: Band 2/3/5/8 1900 MHz/1800 MHz/850 MHz/900 MHz The B315 supports the following standards: - Long Term Evolution (LTE) - Dual Carrier High Speed Packet Access Plus (DC-HSPA+) - High Speed Packet Access Plus (HSPA+) - High Speed Packet Access (HSPA) - Wideband Code Division Multiple Access (WCDMA) - Enhanced Data Rates for Global Evolution (EDGE) - General Packet Radio Service (System) (GPRS) - Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) - Gigabit Ethernet (GE) The B315 supports wired and wireless network access, and provides data routing service. The B315 provides the following services: - Data service - Voice service - SMS - Security service - Local maintenance management function The B315 mainly supports the following features: - Access to LTE/DC-HSPA+/HSPA+/HSPA/WCDMA/EDGE/GPRS/GSM wireless networks - Access to Gigabit Ethernet networks - High-speed data access - LTE FDD: DL 150 Mbps, UL 50 Mbps - LTE TDD: DL 112 Mbps, UL 10 Mbps - DC-HSPA+: DL 42 Mbps, UL 5.76 Mbps - HSPA+: DL 21 Mbps (64QAM) / 28 Mbps (MIMO), UL 5.76 Mbps - HSPA: DL 14.4 Mbps, UL 5.76 Mbps - WCDMA PS: 384 kbps - EDGE: DL 296 kbps, UL 236.8 kbps - GPRS: 85.6 kbps - Support maximum data transmission rate of 300 Mbps 802.11b/g/n - SMS - IPv4 /IPv6 dual stack - Compatibility with RJ11 telephone ports; can be set to Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) or Circuit switch (CS) voice mode - USB 2.0 host port - External antenna port - Support for Huawei HiLink App - WPS 2.0 - HOTA updates - Built-in DHCP Server, DNS RELAY and NAT Security services: - Provides instant protection to block potential security risks and intrusion attempts NOTE: You can connect a telephone handset to make & receive calls from the SIM card. -
