Sim Router (4G/LTE)

Huawei B315s - 936 LTE WiFi Router - *$45*
Description
The HUAWEI B315LTE is a wireless gateway that integrates LTE and high-speed Ethernet uplink access, which provides users with flexible and diversified data access and voice services.
The frequency bands of the product are as follows.
- LTE: Band 1/3/40/41
- FDD 2100 MHz/1800 MHz TDD 2300MHz/2600 MHz
- UMTS: Band 1/8 2100 MHz/900 MHz
- GSM: Band 2/3/5/8 1900 MHz/1800 MHz/850 MHz/900 MHz
The B315 supports the following standards:
- Long Term Evolution (LTE)
- Dual Carrier High Speed Packet Access Plus (DC-HSPA+)
- High Speed Packet Access Plus (HSPA+)
- High Speed Packet Access (HSPA)
- Wideband Code Division Multiple Access (WCDMA)
- Enhanced Data Rates for Global Evolution (EDGE)
- General Packet Radio Service (System) (GPRS)
- Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM)
- Gigabit Ethernet (GE)
The B315 supports wired and wireless network access, and provides data routing service.
The B315 provides the following services:
- Data service
- Voice service
- SMS
- Security service
- Local maintenance management function
The B315 mainly supports the following features:
- Access to LTE/DC-HSPA+/HSPA+/HSPA/WCDMA/EDGE/GPRS/GSM wireless networks
- Access to Gigabit Ethernet networks
- High-speed data access
- LTE FDD: DL 150 Mbps, UL 50 Mbps
- LTE TDD: DL 112 Mbps, UL 10 Mbps
- DC-HSPA+: DL 42 Mbps, UL 5.76 Mbps
- HSPA+: DL 21 Mbps (64QAM) / 28 Mbps (MIMO), UL 5.76 Mbps
- HSPA: DL 14.4 Mbps, UL 5.76 Mbps
- WCDMA PS: 384 kbps
- EDGE: DL 296 kbps, UL 236.8 kbps
- GPRS: 85.6 kbps
- Support maximum data transmission rate of 300 Mbps 802.11b/g/n
- SMS
- IPv4 /IPv6 dual stack
- Compatibility with RJ11 telephone ports; can be set to Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) or Circuit switch (CS) voice mode
- USB 2.0 host port
- External antenna port
- Support for Huawei HiLink App
- WPS 2.0
- HOTA updates
- Built-in DHCP Server, DNS RELAY and NAT
Security services:
- Provides instant protection to block potential security risks and intrusion attempts
NOTE: You can connect a telephone handset to make & receive calls from the SIM card.
