Spicy Smell Bromoketone-4 4MBK cas 1451-82-7 Telegram: LwaxPhoebe

We export to Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan etc,99% Purity,

you can come to pick up at Moscow or we make shipment to your address

100% Safely delivery, 100% Keep Discreet, Door to Door

Wickr:LwaxPhoebe

Whatsapp/Telegram/Signal:

+8613163319327

Threema:V5RMHDM3

1451-82-7 Russia buy 1451-82-7

1451-82-7 supply 2-Bromo-4-Methylpropiophenone

2-Bromo-4-Methylpropiophenone 1451-82-7

1451-82-7 2-Bromo-4-Methylpropiophenone Supply Russia

China Factory supply 1451-82-7

bromoketone-4, 1451-82-7, 2-Bromo-4-methylpropiophenone is an organic compound with the formula C10H11BrO, also named as 1-Propanone, 2-bromo-1-(4-methylphenyl).