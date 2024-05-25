Tecno Pop 7 Pro (3GB)

Tecno Pop 7 Pro offers great value for the price at $110. It has a large 6.6" HD+ display, a powerful Mediatek Helio A22 processor, and a long-lasting 5000mAh battery. The rear camera is 13MP and the front camera is 5MP. The Tecno Pop 7 Pro runs on Android 12 + HIOS 12.

This is one is the 3GB RAM version of the phone. The 4GB version is can be found on this link https://www.pindula.co.zw/market/tecno-pop-7-pro-22-20230327175430606582/

Full Specifications for Pop 7 Pro