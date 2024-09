The Tecno Pop 9 is a successor to the Tecno Pop 8. It is powered by a Unisoc T615 processor meaning entry level performacne. This is the start of the line with Tecno smarpthones. You get decent performance at a very low price.

It also comes with an upgraded Android 14 Go Edition.

On the power front it has a 5000mAh battery with 15W wired charging on a Type C adapter.