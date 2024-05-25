Tecno Spark 10c (128GB, 8GB)

The Tecno Spark 10C is the perfect smartphone for those who want a powerful device without breaking the bank. With 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, a 24MP camera, and a 5000mAh battery, the Spark 10C has everything you need to stay connected, productive, and entertained.

Affordability

The Spark 10C is priced at just $149, making it one of the most affordable smartphones on the market. This means that you can get a powerful and feature-rich device without spending a fortune.

Powerful battery

The Spark 10C is powered by a massive 5000mAh battery, which will easily last you a full day on a single charge. This means that you can stay connected all day long without having to worry about running out of power.

Plenty of RAM

The Spark 10C comes with 8GB of RAM, which is more than enough for multitasking and running demanding apps. This means that you can easily switch between apps, play games, and watch videos without any lag or slowdown.

24MP camera

The Spark 10C has a 24MP rear camera that takes stunning photos in any lighting condition. The camera also has a number of features, such as portrait mode and AI scene detection, that will help you take even better photos.

6.6-inch display

The Spark 10C has a large 6.6-inch HD+ display that provides a great viewing experience for watching videos, playing games, and browsing the web.

Full Specs