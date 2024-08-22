Pindula|Search Pindula
Price list 3door Wardrobes. $130 4door wardrobes $140 2 piece wardrobes $230 3 piece wardrobes $300 4 door kitchen Unit $140 3 door kitchen unit $130 chess of drawers anotangira pa $65 3piece kitchen units (8doors) $300 Tables ane glass$90 coffee tables $30 Tables ane ma stools $100 ( complete set) plain tables without stools $55 Kitchen chairs Ordinary$90 4 chairs,, 6 chairs $120 Room Dividers $130 All types of dinning chairs 6 chairs $360. 8chairs $$390 All elephant sofas $270 L Shape's couches anotangira pa $240 Tv stand anotangira pa $55 Beds $65 Both beds n metres $130 Bunk beds anotangira from $150 Header boards anotangira pa $50 according ne design *(FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT FURNITURES)* *CONTACT TW FURNITURES* *+263785503124* *+263787804473*
