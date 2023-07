Launched in march 2022, the 10a is a successor of the entry-level line of the 9a. This budget smartphone comes with a 5000 mAh battery with 10w charging. it however packs high capacity storage and RAM at 64GB and 3GB respectively.

The display is 6.53-inches and it comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 processor. On the back is a basic 13 Megapixel sensor camera and a 2MP depth sensor.