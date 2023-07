The Xiaomi Redmi 9A has a 5000 mAh battery, 2GB of RAM, andf 32GB of storage. It's ideal for people that do not use their phone at lot, just the occassional WhatsApp, photo, internet browising and calls.

It has a 6.53-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G25 processor. The rear camera system consists of a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. It runs Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top.