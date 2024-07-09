With 64GB Storage, the Redmi 9a ofer higher capacity than its peers in the category of entrey-level mobile phones. The price in Zimbabwe is below $100 making it ideal for people who love Xiaomi phones but do not want to spend too much on a phone.
Xiaomi Redmi 9a (64GB, 2GB)
$99
Specifications
- ➤ Fast Charge10W
- ➤ ProcessorMediatek MT6762G Helio G25, Octa-core
- ➤ Operating SystemAndroid 10, MIUI 12
- ➤ Release DateJuly 2020
- ➤ Selfie Front Camera5 Megapixels
- ➤ Back Camera13 Megapixels
- ➤ Display6.53 inches
- ➤ Network4G LTE - 3G - 2G
- ➤ Battery Size5000 mAh
- ➤ RAM2GB
- ➤ Storage Memory64GB
- ➤ ModelRedmi 9a