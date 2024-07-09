The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G comes with 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The rear camera system consists of a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The Redmi Note 10 5G runs Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. It has a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G (128GB, 4GB)
$164
Specifications
- ➤ Fast Charge18W
- ➤ ProcessorMediatek MT6833 DiMediatek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm), Octa-core
- ➤ Operating SystemAndroid 11
- ➤ Release DateMarch 2021
- ➤ Selfie Front Camera8 Megapixels
- ➤ Back Camera458 Megapixels
- ➤ Display6.5 inches
- ➤ Network5G - 4G LTE - 3G - 2G
- ➤ Battery Size5000 mAh
- ➤ RAM6GB
- ➤ Storage Memory128GB
- ➤ ModelRedmi Note 10 5G