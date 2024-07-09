Pindula|Search Pindula
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G (128GB, 4GB)

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G comes with 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The rear camera system consists of a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The Redmi Note 10 5G runs Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. It has a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

$164

Specifications

  • Fast Charge18W
  • ProcessorMediatek MT6833 DiMediatek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm), Octa-core
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11
  • Release DateMarch 2021
  • Selfie Front Camera8 Megapixels
  • Back Camera458 Megapixels
  • Display6.5 inches
  • Network5G - 4G LTE - 3G - 2G
  • Battery Size5000 mAh
  • RAM6GB
  • Storage Memory128GB
  • ModelRedmi Note 10 5G
