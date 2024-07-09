Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G (128GB, 4GB)

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G comes with 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The rear camera system consists of a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The Redmi Note 10 5G runs Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. It has a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.