The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 comes with 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The rear camera system consists of a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The front-facing camera is 13MP. The Redmi Note 11 runs Android 11. It has a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (128GB, 6GB)
$190
Specifications
- ➤ Fast Charge33W
- ➤ ProcessorQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm), Octa-core
- ➤ Operating SystemAndroid 11
- ➤ Release DateJanuary 2022
- ➤ Selfie Front Camera13 Megapixels
- ➤ Back Camera50 Megapixels
- ➤ Display6.43 inches
- ➤ Network4G LTE - 3G - 2G
- ➤ Battery Size200 mAh
- ➤ RAM6GB
- ➤ Storage Memory128GB
- ➤ ModelRedmi Note 11