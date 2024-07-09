Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (128GB, 6GB)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (128GB, 6GB)

Buy with Cash

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 comes with 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The rear camera system consists of a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The front-facing camera is 13MP. The Redmi Note 11 runs Android 11. It has a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

$190

Specifications

  • Fast Charge33W
  • ProcessorQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm), Octa-core
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11
  • Release DateJanuary 2022
  • Selfie Front Camera13 Megapixels
  • Back Camera50 Megapixels
  • Display6.43 inches
  • Network4G LTE - 3G - 2G
  • Battery Size200 mAh
  • RAM6GB
  • Storage Memory128GB
  • ModelRedmi Note 11
Buy with Cash
USD loans for civil servants in Zimbabwe
Seller Shop
Feedback