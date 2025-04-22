Pindula
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ (256GB+8GB) 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+

  • Announced on October 27, 2022
  • Released on November 1, 2022

Design and Display:-

  • Dimensions: 162.9 x 76 x 8.9 mm;
  • Weight: 208.4g
  • Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back, plastic frame-
  • Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
  • IP53 dust and splash resistant
  • 6.67-inch OLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution
  • 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Operating System and Performance:

  • Android 12 with MIUI 13
  • Mediatek Dimensity 1080 chipset
  • Octa-core CPU (2x2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
  • Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

Storage/Memory:

  • 8GB/12GB RAM options
  • 256GB internal storage (no card slot)
  • UFS 2.2 storage technology

Camera:

  • Triple rear camera setup: 
  • - 200MP main camera (f/1.7) 
  • - 8MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2) 
  • - 2MP macro camera (f/2.4)
  • Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
  • - Video recording: 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, 720p@960fps
  • - Front camera: 16MP (f/2.5), HDR, 1080p@30/60fps

Battery and Charging:

  • 5000mAh non-removable Li-Po battery
  • 120W wired charging support (100% in 19 minutes, advertised)

Connectivity:

  • Network: GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
  • Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
  • Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE
  • GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
  • NFC (market/region dependent)
  • Infrared port
  • USB Type-C 2.0, OTG

Other Features:

  • Fingerprint sensor (side-mounted)
  • Accelerometer, proximity, gyro, compass sensors
  • Stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio support
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Available colours: Arctic White, Iceberg Blue, Obsidian Black, Trend edition

Tests:

  1. AnTuTu: 498710 (v9)
  2. GeekBench: 2208 (v5.1), 2372 (v6)
  3. GFXBench: 22fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
  4. Battery endurance rating: 88h

