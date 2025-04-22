Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ (256GB+8GB) 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+
- Announced on October 27, 2022
- Released on November 1, 2022
Design and Display:-
- Dimensions: 162.9 x 76 x 8.9 mm;
- Weight: 208.4g
- Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back, plastic frame-
- Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
- IP53 dust and splash resistant
- 6.67-inch OLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution
- 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+
- Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
Operating System and Performance:
- Android 12 with MIUI 13
- Mediatek Dimensity 1080 chipset
- Octa-core CPU (2x2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
- Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
Storage/Memory:
- 8GB/12GB RAM options
- 256GB internal storage (no card slot)
- UFS 2.2 storage technology
Camera:
- Triple rear camera setup:
- - 200MP main camera (f/1.7)
- - 8MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2)
- - 2MP macro camera (f/2.4)
- Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
- - Video recording: 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, 720p@960fps
- - Front camera: 16MP (f/2.5), HDR, 1080p@30/60fps
Battery and Charging:
- 5000mAh non-removable Li-Po battery
- 120W wired charging support (100% in 19 minutes, advertised)
Connectivity:
- Network: GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
- Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE
- GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
- NFC (market/region dependent)
- Infrared port
- USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
Other Features:
- Fingerprint sensor (side-mounted)
- Accelerometer, proximity, gyro, compass sensors
- Stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio support
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- Available colours: Arctic White, Iceberg Blue, Obsidian Black, Trend edition
Tests:
- AnTuTu: 498710 (v9)
- GeekBench: 2208 (v5.1), 2372 (v6)
- GFXBench: 22fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
- Battery endurance rating: 88h