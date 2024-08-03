ZIMRE PARK DOUBLE STORY

An emmaculate Zimre Park Double storey house for sale.
*Ground Floor*
Double Lock up garage
Neatly painted lounge
Spacious bedroom
Open Plan dining and kitchen
With floor tiles and ceiling.
*1st Floor*
Spacious Main Bedroom with balcony
Guest room with private balcony.
With Floor tiles and Ceiling.
Study Room.
Combined bathroom and toilet.
Kitchen area with sink.
*Cottage*
2 bedrooms
Separate bathroom and toilet.
Neat Ceiling and tiles.
5000ltr tank.
Sitting on 1000sqm.
Walled and Gated .
Ready for Deeds
Asking for $130000