ZIMRE PARK DOUBLE STORY

An emmaculate Zimre Park Double storey house for sale. *Ground Floor* Double Lock up garage Neatly painted lounge Spacious bedroom Open Plan dining and kitchen With floor tiles and ceiling. *1st Floor* Spacious Main Bedroom with balcony Guest room with private balcony. With Floor tiles and Ceiling. Study Room. Combined bathroom and toilet. Kitchen area with sink. *Cottage* 2 bedrooms Separate bathroom and toilet. Neat Ceiling and tiles. 5000ltr tank. Sitting on 1000sqm. Walled and Gated . Ready for Deeds Asking for $130000
