ZTE Blade V50 (256GB, 4GB)

The ZTE V50 competes in the entry level market with an impressive 256GB storage and 4GB RAM. Other features include a 5000mAh battery with 22W fast charging. It is a dual sim phone.The phone is ideal for social media use in the following cases:

- Needing a eally good capable but affordable phone

- School children for studies, including CALA because it has plpenty of storage

- buying for parents because of the affordability but ability to do WhatsApp ad Browsing really well

- Replacement phone if your phone has been stolen or it broke