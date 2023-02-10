The USD to Zimbabwe dollar exchange rate is in 2 forms. The first is the official rate which is controlled and announced by the government through the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. The second is the Unofficial rate which is derived from the market.

The unofficial rate depends on the businesses trading in Zimbabwe and the general rate they apply in pricing their products. As such, there’s typically more than 1 unofficial rate or a range of them.

Official Zimbabwe to USD Rate

US $1 = ZWL $1000



Rate based on the Foreign Exchange Auction results published on 18 April 2023

Unofficial Rates

last updated: 25 April 2023

Forex Black Market: ZWL $1950

ZWL $1950 Innscor in-store: ZWL $1100

ZWL $1100 Chicken Slice: ZWL $1100

ZWL $1100 KFC: ZWL $1500

ZWL $1500 Eat’n’Lick: ZWL $1200

Source: Kukurigo

Please note that the foreign exchange rates are provided for information and educational reasons only. They are source from what we at Pindula feel are reliable sources of such information in Zimbabwe