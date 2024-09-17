101 Hecter Farm For Sale - Solusi

This expansive 101-hectare farm is located in Solusi and offers excellent potential for cattle ranching. The property includes a borehole for a reliable water supply, as well as a dwelling structure for added convenience.

The property comes with deeds available, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free transfer of ownership. Additionally, a certificate of no present interest is currently being processed, further adding to the ease of ownership transfer.

With its prime location and ample space, this property offers an ideal setting for agricultural activities and investment opportunities. Don't miss out on this chance to own a piece of Solusi and unlock its full potential!