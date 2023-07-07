Zimbabwe Elections 2023

When are the elections?

The elections are scheduled to be held on 23 August 2023. Voters will elect the president, members of parliament, and councillors. If there is no outright winner in the presidential contest, a run-off will be held on 2 October 2022.

What is a Presidential election run-off/re-run?

A presidential election run-off is held if no candidate gets 50 percent of the valid votes cast and above.

The top two candidates in the elections automatically qualify for the run-off and the winner is required to garner 50 percent plus one vote.

Who is eligible to vote?

Anyone aged 18 years and above is allowed to vote provided they’re Zimbabwean by citizenship and registered to vote.

Only voters whose names were on the Voters’ Roll when the election date proclamation was done and those who registered as voters not later than two days after the proclamation are eligible to vote in this year’s election.

How many parliamentary seats will be contested?

Voters will directly elect 210 members of the National Assembly (Lower House of Parliament).

Sixty (60) women and ten (10) youths will be elected by proportional representation in ten constituencies based on the country’s provinces.

How are Senators elected?

The Senate membership is 80 people, of whom 60 are elected for five-year terms in 6-member constituencies representing one of the 10 provinces, elected based on the votes in the lower house election, using party-list proportional representation, distributed using the hare quota.

The other 20 seats include two reserved for people with disabilities and 18 for traditional chiefs.

When will ballot papers be printed?

The Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC) will print ballot papers after the sitting of the nomination Court on 21 June.

When will parliament be dissolved?

Parliament will be dissolved at midnight on the day before the first polling day in the next general election called in terms of section 144 of the constitution.