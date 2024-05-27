3G FLLA WI-FI PHONE☎️📞

*FEATURES* -2.4 inch colour lcd screen -High call performance -4x speed dial numbers can be set -Keys 2-9 can be set as fast dial keys -Support wlan/wifi hotspot -Support wpa2-PSK encryption -1x sd card slot for added advantage -Standby time up to 153 hours -Talking time up to 4.5 hours -Supports bluetooth *BASIC FEATURES* -Makes and answers calls -Send and receive sms -Phonebook function -Bluetooth enabled -Redial and wifi shortcut keys -Calculators -Calendars -Screen lock -Fm radio -Alarm clocks