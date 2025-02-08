Grp1 https://chat.whatsapp.com/DonhKtQI4fjEkC4GqxXX89 Grp2 https://chat.whatsapp.com/JNyecbEbB6G5RIot69x5H1 Machanics only Grp3 https://chat.whatsapp.com/FELYBzsgrcMER60k0pHrX1 Machanics only Grp4 https://chat.whatsapp.com/JNyecbEbB6G5RIot69x5H1 Buying and selling group5 https://chat.whatsapp.com/GfjrEq6pbVs97E0WCNrxIa We are Diesel CONNECT fuel injection specialists in Zimbabwe. We provide range of services. We specialize in the inspection and repairs of all Diesel injectors and pumps common rail injectors and common rail pumps eg.Gd6,all types of isuzu, d4d 1kd and 2kd,and all toyota cars, nissan zd30 and All its types discovery, cruiser, benz, bmw, troctors and all its branches buses and many more. If you experienced the following please contact us in time, high fuel consumption, lack of power, Poor starting, Poor idling. Black smoke and many more. We provide quality service get connected on +263719522527 +263786287479