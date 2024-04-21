Pindula|
AVENUES 1 BEDROOM FLAT FOR SALE

AVAILABLE PROPERTY ● AVENUES 1 BEDROOM FLAT FOR SALE ● $50,000USD ● Title Deeds available ● Ready to move in flat. ● Secure environment ● A place in Harare CBD DESTINATION Located near the charming CBD Harare, the place is quite suitable and flexible to live in. It is convenient on every move into the CBD for business, shopping,etc. DESIGN FEATURES ● 1 Bedroom, ● Open plan dining and lounge, ● Fitted kitchen, ● Toilet and bathroom, ● Prepaid zesa metre. LOCATION AND ACCESS Nestled just in close proximity to the CBD, the place is easily accessible and very convenient. PAPERWORK AVAILABLE ● TITLE DEEDS PRICE ● Fair and affordable $50,000USD VIEWING ARRANGEMENTS ● Contact your Realtor (mrs) Esther on +263783896872 https://wa.me/message/PCZEYD2BROWIK1 ● Or send an email on:- ester@compacthomes.net or estermaseko0@gmail.com ● Also do like and follow my facebook page(link below):- Realtorsales & Management https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069822301043&mibextid=ZbWKwL
