Business Opportunity

*WE FIGHT* 1. Poverty 2. Drug and substance abuse 3. Abuse of women & young girls We are recruiting the youths, young men and women, pastors, community leaders, and retirees. *A once in a lifetime opportunity is being offered to you in southern Africa. A multinational organization is offering jobs, partnerships, business opportunities & and projects, thus changing people's lives* Recruitment is ongoing in Harare, Byo, Gweru, Kwekwe, Marondera, and surrounding areas. *To become part of this initiative* send the following information; Full names Age Female or male Employed or unemployed Location WhatsApp +263788965908
