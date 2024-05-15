COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT STUDIES PROGRAM
This program is being facilitated by EQUITY AFRICA INITIATIVE, and offers a Certificate in Community Development. It covers the introduction to, as well as values, concepts, and practices commonly found in the community development sector, showing how to consider community health in trying to understand community development. Participants will learn to identify and address serious issues, such as gender, mental health, empowerment, as well as social and economic issues and so on, in their communities.
MODULES INCLUDE:
MODULE 1:
Introduction To Community Development
MODULE 2:
Community Development - Getting Started
MODULE 3:
Community Development - Getting Organized
MODULE 4:
Community Development - Communication And Leadership Skills
MODULE 5:
Successful Partnerships In Community Development
MODULE 6:
Community Development - Evaluating And Sustaining The Project
MODULE 7:
Certificate In Community Development First Assessment
MODULE 8:
Understanding Diversity And Inclusion
MODULE 9:
Tools And Techniques For Implementing Inclusiveness
MODULE 10:
The Role Of Ethics In Community Development
MODULE 11:
Planning Health Promotion Programs
MODULE 12:
Seeking Funding For Community Projects
MODULE 13:
Community Development Second Assessment
DURATION: 4 WEEKS
PLATFORM: WHATSAPP
REGISTRATION: $10
Payments are made to:
(Robert Chapata)
0782938897
EcoCash. Innbucks. Mukuru. EcoCash Remit.
It can be in RTGS at the p