Debt collection agency

**Scicomart( Pvt ) is a corporate debt collection agency whose focus is to ensure boosted revenue and inflows into your company (business) or organization's coffers . - ensuring our clients fully recover their bad debts from debtors. - Engaging professional, friendly yet effective debt collection strategies . - Remitting all monies collected on behalf of our clients within 7 working days from the date of receiving and receipting the debt collected . NB : Receipting and Remitting collections promptly minus all costs of collection due to the corporate debt collection agency as per contractual agreement.
