DYNAPHARM MINERAL WATER POT:

Dynapharm Mineral Pot provides clean, pure water with added benefits of Far-Infrared Ray (FIR). This unique filtration system imitates the natural mineral spring water and eliminates contaminates in the water.

How does FIR activate water function in our body? The purified water is activated by FIR emitted from bio-ceramic beads incorporated in the unit. Bio-ceramic is a material that emits FIR. It is able to activate water molecules and infuse vital energy to all living things.

8 STEPS FILTRATION SYSTEM:

CERAMIC FILTER: The ceramic filter is made from a highly compressed ceramic diatomic substance.

ACTIVATED CARBON: Removes Chlorine, THMs, organic chemicals and unpleasant odors and color. The end result is pure, crystal mineral water.

SILICA SAND: Removes acidic components from the water and thereby brings about about a PH balance.

ZEOLITE : Removes heavy metal such as lead mercury, gold and silver. Heavy metal can accumulate in our bodies, high levels of heavy metals lead to a wide rage of terminal illness.

MINERAL SAND: Release minerals , adjust the pH of the water to mild alkaline which helps restore the pH balance of the body fluid.

BIO CERAMIC BALL : Increase oxygen and minerals for our body needs

MINERAL STONE: This andesite contains various nourishing minerals such as potassium, sodium, calcium and magnesium and other micro elements which are essential for good health.

MAGNETIC WATER TAP : The earth's magnetic field generally promotes vitality for the human body.

PARTS AVAILABLE:

8802-Ceramic Filter

88033- Faucet

8804- Filter Cartridge

8806- Mineral Stone

So what are you waiting for? Get yours Now!

App/Call: +263777987595 / +263712775280

E-mail: dynapharmdistributors@gmail.com