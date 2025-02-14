https://chat.whatsapp.com/I0edXhqzbINCa9UQHBhZcP It's a 'Grab and go' promotion at *HAVEN Homes*we have a wide range of things in-stock as we are happy to announce This *Promotion*.
We continue giving you value for your money with our quality products at affordable prices
Panel 75
Button $80
Panel combo 150
Button combo 160
Mirrored from 120 combo 200
Headboard on wood 130
Side drawers are ranging from $150pair
We have new designs available on Order (Headboards and Couches)
Out of Harare we got you we deliver for a fee
#Kindly note we don't do free deliveries we deliver for a fee
# Orders takes a day to 5 days some are readily available we offer zero deposit and you pay on delivery
Call or app me on 0712129022 or 0789533692