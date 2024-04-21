Pindula|
House plan's / Architectural Services

WE PROVIDE THE FOLLOWING SERVICES:

*Morden Rural designs 

*Low ,Medium and High Density plans as per clients expectations 

*we also provide Morden Commercial Buildings Designs Motels , Shops , Bars, Flats , clinics , school Designs and many more 

* Rural plans @ 100 , High density plans @ $150 , Medium Density plans @ 200 , Low Density plans @ $300 for 7 rooms and below

*3D reality Views 

*Bill of Quantities 

*Project Management 

* All plans are done According to the building laws that are required by the City Council. 

* Plans / Designs are provided at Affordable prices , with High Quality Drawings.

For more info 

Contact  the following 

+263 78 654 9210

+263 71 782 0640

