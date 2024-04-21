House plan's / Architectural Services

WE PROVIDE THE FOLLOWING SERVICES:

*Morden Rural designs

*Low ,Medium and High Density plans as per clients expectations

*we also provide Morden Commercial Buildings Designs Motels , Shops , Bars, Flats , clinics , school Designs and many more

* Rural plans @ 100 , High density plans @ $150 , Medium Density plans @ 200 , Low Density plans @ $300 for 7 rooms and below

*3D reality Views

*Bill of Quantities

*Project Management

* All plans are done According to the building laws that are required by the City Council.

* Plans / Designs are provided at Affordable prices , with High Quality Drawings.

For more info

Contact the following

+263 78 654 9210

+263 71 782 0640